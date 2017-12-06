Planning a winter vacation? These 5 unexplored snow destinations are a must

India is a land blessed with myriad of mysterious and charming destinations that beckon of mesmerising natural splendour. Those who think they have been everywhere and have seen everything would be pleasantly surprised to know about the sheer number of offbeat destinations in the country, which are still waiting to be explored.

If you are an intrepid traveller looking for unexplored destinations that can put you away from the frenzied trail of tourists, Kapil Goswamy from BigBreaks.com lists some unexplored destinations in India.

-Munsiyari

Munsiyari is a small town located at the base of the Himalayas in the state of Uttarakhand. The town is famous for its enchanting natural beauty and raw surroundings, so much so that it has been given the tagline of being “Little Kashmir”. Moreover, the word Munsiyari literally translates to being “a place with snow”. With this revelation, it is not hard to guess that the place turns into a glorious snow heaven during winters. The town is not a much known tourist destination and is slowly gaining popularity among adventure travellers which look out for activities like camping, trekking and mountaineering. Thamari Kund, Darkot and Madkot are some places to visit here.

-Narkanda

There is something about snow that makes your heart pound. Just the very mention of it brings to your mind the imagination of untouched white slopes where you picture yourself in a jacket, muffler and warm gloves. Narkanda is a sleepy little town nearby Shimla, where you can convert your imagination in reality. With spotless slopes of snow, dense forests and apple orchards, Narkanda dawns a bright white colour every winter. Skiing is a popular tourist attraction here. The Hatu Peak, The Tannujubbar Lake, Nag Temple and Jallori Pass are worthwhile places to visit when in Narkanda.

The landscape of Yumthang Valley in winters is pristine and alluring. (Shutterstock)

-Yumthang Valley

Yumthang Valley is a nature sanctuary with river, hot springs, yaks and grazing pastures on verdant meadows amidst Himalayan Mountains in the north Sikkim. The landscape of Yumthang Valley in winters is pristine and alluring. Snow lovers can witness the drizzling of snow which gently covers the tree tops, layers the roofs and covers the roads of the valley. Best time to visit this place is in the months of November and December. Some prominent places of interest nearby the valley are Gurudomar Lake and Yumesamdong (Zero Point).

-Auli

Auli is a less known but beautiful winter destination where thick snow blankets the entire town and paints it white. It is an offbeat retreat for those looking for skiing opportunities. Auli is situated in Uttarakhand and offers tourists a chance to forget all their travails through its panoramic views of the lofty mountain peaks of the Himalayas, such as Nanda Devi, Mana Parvat and Kamat Kamet. You can also cover Joshimath while in Auli, as it is a place of deep religious significance to the Hindus and is located very close to Auli.

-Gangtok

Perched atop the Shivalik Hills of the eastern Himalayan range, Gangtok gets engulfed in a mystic charm once the sun goes on a holiday in the cold months of winter. At first, the chill can make you doubt your decision to land in Gangtok, but once you start exploring this beautiful town you will get to witness the view of snowcapped Himalayan mountains rising high above the panoramas and the cold raw wind will give way to the lost adventurer inside you. Snow trekking and skiing are the must do things here and Nathu La, Rumtek Monastery and Tsomogo Lake are the must visit attractions.

-Tawang

Tucked away in northeast India in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, Tawang is one the country’s most underrated travel destinations. It is a hamlet where you can experience nature in its finest and most raw form. From gushing waterfalls to snow-clad peaks, Tawang has it all. During winters, Tawang dawns a shade of white and mesmerizes all its visitors by its sheer magnificence. Tawang truly makes it to the list of unexplored winter destinations in India as it is a place very less frequented by travellers. Do visit the 400-year old Tawang monastery while you are here.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more