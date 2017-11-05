Planning to get married soon? Here are 7 picturesque spots for a pre-wedding photoshoot

Weddings can be a tiresome affair with a plethora of arrangements to be made, right from a wardrobe makeover to assorting gifts. Pre-wedding photoshoots can help you capture these precious moments. While planning for such shoots, the location is as important as picking the right outfit. Here are the top seven locations from India and abroad chosen for couples to look their best for a pre-wedding photo shoot:

* Rajasthan

The land of deserts, Rajasthan has been extremely popular for pre-wedding photoshoots and for weddings. It is blessed with beautiful forts, palaces and minarets that provide an ideal setting for a traditional-themed pre-wedding shoot. Unique aesthetics and beautiful architecture make the state a photographer’s paradise, adding a lot of character to pre-wedding pictures. The state is also filled with love stories and ballads such as that of prince Dhola and princess Maru, which is often used as a theme for pre-wedding photo albums.

Seychelles boasts of azure blue waters and pristine beaches. (Istock)

*Seychelles

One of the most beautiful archipelagos in the world, Seychelles boasts of azure blue waters and pristine beaches that are a favourite with tourists. If you are looking for picture perfect postcard images during your photoshoot, head straight to this small and stunning central African nation that, based on its income from tourism, boasts of the highest nominal per capita GDP in Africa.

* Spiti

With snow-capped peaks and huge clouds providing the perfect contrast to bring out the warmth of the relationship, Spiti valley is gaining massive popularity among adventurous couples. The surroundings, apart from providing the ambiance for some unparalleled pictures, also allow the couple to explore the serenity of the upper Himalayas.

Thailand boasts of natural beauty and sprawling beaches. (Shutterstock)

* Andaman Islands

One of the earliest places where human habitation began in the Indian subcontinent, the Andamans have recently emerged as a great place for vacations. However, its potential as a pre-wedding photoshoot destination is unparalleled. From the white sand beach at Havelock Island to the lush green forest-lined beaches of Neil Island, there are numerous picturesque locations.

* Thailand

Thailand and its capital Bangkok have been immortalised in the hugely popular film, The Hangover II, as an ultimate bachelor’s party destination. However, it is also a great place to do a pre-wedding photoshoot with either the hustle and bustle of the city as a backdrop or the natural beauty, sprawling beaches and Buddhist monasteries. The place is great for night-time and futuristic photographs with a background of neon lights.

* Mauritius

Beautiful beaches such as the Ile aux Cerfs and the unique Seven Colored Earths are spots that are perfectly suited for pre-wedding photographs. Mauritius is also an affordable option to travel to for photoshoots.

* Kerala

Boasting of lush green coconut trees, beautiful beaches, great climate, food and people, Kerala is considered the ideal beach destination for a pre-wedding shoot. With huge catamarans and silver fish providing the ideal background, couples can make the best of the beautiful backwaters.

