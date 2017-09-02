Planning your next holiday? Here are top 5 travel stories of the week to inspire you

Many of us are perpetually day dreaming about our next vacation. The research and planning that goes into it before actually taking off also lends itself a certain thrill. Whether you’re a nature lover, a culture vulture or looking for a digital detox, we’ve got you covered. Check out our best travel features from this week:

1) Find solitude in Kasar Devi and Binsar Valley in Uttarakhand

If you’re looking to experience peace and silence, head to the lap of Uttrakhand. In Kasar Devi and Binsar Valley, explore old temples, trek up small hills and sample local Kumaoni food. These destinations are yet to be discovered by tourists, so you head here before they turn into another Nainital or Manali.

Binsar sanctuary.

2) Explore ruins

Travel off the beaten path and book a flight to Jordan. Ancient monuments, forts, and castles await you. The awe-inspiring beauty of this Hashemite Kingdom is mirrored aptly in its deep-rooted history and cultural traditions. What’s more, you can even explore coral reefs and marine life in Aqaba, which lies at the mouth of the Red Sea.

Jordan is a history lover’s delight. (AFP)

3) Explore the world’s coolest neighbourhoods

Gorge at trendy cafes in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, and soak in sweeping views of lower Manhattan in Sunset Park, New York City. These two places make the cut and feature in Lonely Planet’s list of top 10 neighbourhoods around the world. You probably won’t find these in generic travel guides.

4) Take it ‘Despacito’ in Puerto Rico

Did Luis Fonsi’s super hit song Despacito make you want to visit Puerto Rico? We can’t blame you. The Caribbean island is gorgeous and offers a range of activities for travellers. You can witness bioluminescent flora like in the movie Avatar, sign up for cave exploration and kayaking, and laze around on beautiful beaches.

The stunning white sand filled Flamenco beach on the Puerto Rican island of Culebra. (iStock)

5) Visit a mammoth active volcano in Chile

While Chile is home to many volcanoes, Villarrica is the most active volcano and towers to 2,847 metres above sea level. The fiery past of this stratovolcano, which is composed of several successive layers of hardened lava, has not deterred daring visitors. At the summit, climbers are rewarded with a remarkable panoramic view of the region.

The crater of the Villarrica volcano. (AFP)

