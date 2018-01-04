Surprise: Survey finds millennials spend more on travel than seniors

After a recent travel survey revealed millennials preferred investing in experiences rather than luxury, another survey found that millennials are on the move, and willing to spend on leisure trips as compared to people belonging to the older age group.

The survey was conducted by Phocuswright study, which is co-commissioned by ixigo, a travel marketplace. Over 2,700 travellers took the online survey. Almost half (48%) of the respondents were millennials.

It suggested that as many as 22% seniors, aged over 55, spent over Rs 6,000 per night for their most significant trip during the year whereas 34% of the millennials, specifically in the age group of 25-30 years, spent this much or more.

One out of every two millennial considers non-hotel lodging options such as private homes, bungalows, homestays or service apartments in preference to hotels.

On the other hand, 70% of seniors tend to prefer hotels over non-hotel accommodations.

“Millennials are changing the way Indians travel. Travel apps, coupled with rising smartphone penetration, has brought about a marked evolution in traveller’s behaviour. In 2017, Indian travellers on an average spent Rs 1.5 lakh on their travel and took three leisure trips across the year,” Aloke Bajpai, ixigo CEO and Co-founder, said in a statement.

