Take heart. Indians are the most digitally advanced travellers in the world

India has emerged as the most digitally-advanced traveller nation in terms of digital tools being used for travel purposes, a survey released today said. The country has topped the list of ‘2017 digital traveller rankings’ prepared by travel commerce platform Travelport, which has placed neighbouring China at the second place and Indonesia at the third position.

The findings are based on an online survey with inputs of 11,000 travellers from 19 countries, highlighting the use of digital tools when planning, booking and experiencing a journey. From India, 1,000 people — who took at least one round trip flight last year — participated in the survey. With respect to India, the survey said smartphones are the preferred digital device with 82% of Indian travellers feeling that mobile boarding passes and e-tickets make travel easier.

Around 66% respondents avoid hotels that charge for Wi-fi while 83% people feel it is important to stay virtually connected to family and friends whenever travelling, as per the survey. “The findings highlight the need for the USD 7.6 trillion global travel and hospitality industry to adapt continually to provide responsive, relevant and timely service for customers,” said Rabih Saab, President and MD (Europe, Middle East, Africa and South Asia) of Travelport.

