This couple has the best job in the world: They visit exotic locations for photoshoots

Jesse Allen (27) and Pixie Marlan (24), who met at a bar three years ago, have been inseparable since then. The couple is also living a life less ordinary. This Gold Coast-based duo travels to exotic locations around the world for glamourous shoots: In the last 12 months, the two have travelled for at least eight months for work.

When Allen met Marlan, he was working at a coffee shop and had enrolled in an expensive photography school. “Pixie was into photography since she was really young, around 14. She told me to leave school and that she would teach me everything I needed to know,” said Allen in an interview to Daily Mail Australia. The couple documents its jet-setting life on their individual Instagram accounts, which have millions of followers.

Adios lover @burnt_breakfast ⚡️ @brielokoa A post shared by PIXIE BELLA (@pixpop) on May 27, 2017 at 5:56am PDT

When the two got together, they spent the first two years working full time jobs and doing most of their shoots over the weekend. Soon, their profiles grew popular and they decided to quit their jobs and start their own company.

Allen and Marlan have done many fashion campaigns across the beaches of Bahamas, US, Europe, Maldives, among others. They’ve made a name for themselves as swimwear photographers. Allen and Marlan feel that working as a couple make models feel a lot more comfortable around them. “It definitely helps having another woman there when shooting nudity, I think it makes the model feel more comfortable,” he said.

The powerhouse team has taken inspiration from Playboy magazine’s 2016 revamp. “The way Playboy changed their aesthetic was pretty cool. It went from being a semi-corny sleazy magazine to something that a lot of new aged photographers look up to,’ he said.

Take a look at some of their breathtaking shoots.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more