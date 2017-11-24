This US couple recreated hilarious poses on their honeymoon in Brazil. See pics

US couple Jason O Gilbert and Chandler Holbrook recently tied the knot and spent a part of their much-anticipated honeymoon at a resort on the southern coast of Brazil.

It looks like, when Jason found out their particular resort, Ponta dos Ganchos, had a certain reputation, he saw an opportunity he just couldn’t pass up. The resort’s official Instagram account has 60,000 followers, and a search for #pontadosganchos turns up over 5,000 idyllic photos of windswept, tanned models and travel bloggers enjoying all it has to offer.

“When Chandler told me our honeymoon resort was a hotspot for #Brazilian #Instagram #models, I knew what I had to do: painstakingly recreate their photos during our precious vacation time,” Jason wrote on Instagram.

For what it’s worth, Ponta dos Ganchos is what you’d call a high-end and exclusive resort, which essentially means it has all the bells and whistles you’d expect at a five-star establishment.

It also means the women who come to model there are put in pretty predictable poses -- hot tub shots, and the like. But it’s Jason’s own take on these photos that has everyone laughing. Some of the comments include, “You in the caftan, I actually cannot,” and “you’re killing it as an Instagram wife.”

Oh, and if you’re wondering where his newly-minted wife was during all of this, he credits her as the “photographer, producer, propmaster and costume designer” for the series.

Keep scrolling to see the hilarious results.

