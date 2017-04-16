Top five local and international getaways for travellers during summer

To get away from the scorching heat and make the most of the school holidays of kids, many have already planned exquisite travels and booked their holidays in advance to avoid last minute chaos. Though hill stations in India and abroad remain a preferred holiday destinations of travellers, places with moderate climate and beautiful locals, too, are attracting tourists in wide numbers. We list a few popular destinations in India and abroad that are expecting maximum vacationers this season.

Top international destinations

UK: The heritage of England can be witnessed in its various cities. London, York, Edinburgh, Scottish Highlands, Glasgow, Liverpool, Bristol, Cardiff and Manchester are the key attractions for travellers. Karan Anand, head -relationships, Cox & Kings, says, “This year, low airfare and hotel rates, and the weak pound, have led UK to become the most favourite European destination among Indians. The airfares to most of the European destinations including UK have dropped considerably, which makes many European destinations much cheaper than last year.”

Seychelles offers innumerable water activities such as sailing, diving, snorkelling and fishing. (Istock)

Seychelles:Seychelles has some incredibly beautiful resorts and the weather is pleasant throughout the year. Neelu Singh, CEO and director, Ezeego1, says, “Those who are in the mood to splurge can hire an entire island with helicopter transfers and expansive villas on a private beach with a personal chef. Seychelles offers innumerable water activities such as sailing, diving, snorkelling, fishing, and opportunities to discover the multiple islands’ unique ecosystems through mountain hikes and nature trails.”

New Zealand: New Zealand enthrals travellers with its outlandish scenery, fabulous festivals, superb food and wine, and magical outdoor experiences. Christchurch, Queenstown, Auckland and Rotorua — each place in this country has its own charm. Christchurch is a beautiful city where you can indulge in fine dining. Just 15 minutes from the main city, you can scramble up mountain bike tracks or ride a wave at a surf beach. Queenstown sits on the shore of crystal clear Lake Wakatipu. Auckland’s blend of harbour, islands, Polynesian culture and modern city environment has created a lifestyle ranked amongst the best in the world. Rotorua, the city on the volcanic plateau, has one of the world’s most lively fields of geothermal activity.

Israel is famous for its ancient cities. (Istock)

Israel: Israel is famous for its ancient cities and natural rustic destinations such as Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Galilee. The capital city of Jerusalem offers the contrast between old world historical charm and modern city living. Along the eastern Mediterranean coastline is the vibrant, modern, fashionable and cosmopolitan Tel Aviv with entertaining nightlife, shopping and unique architectural attractions. The amusement of floating on the Dead Sea is a once in a lifetime experience.

Greece: Greece, known for its 18 UNESCO world heritage sites, has been one of the most popular tourist attractions in Europe. Santorini, Mykonos, Rhodes, Corfu, Crete and Chalcidice are some of the most popular tourist destinations in Greece.

Top domestic destinations

White stupas and monasteries in Nubra Valley, Ladakh. ( Istock)

Ladakh: The unplugged landscapes, wildlife, culture and sparkling blue lakes is what makes Ladakh a land of endless discoveries. The place offers an element of thrill, adventure and tranquillity at the same time.

Ranikhet: Nature lovers flock to the picturesque Ranikhet in Uttarakhand throughout the year. The concept of homestays and luxury cottages is what draws many to this quiet hill station. Nature walks, trekking and birdwatching are main attractions here for travellers looking to connect with nature.

Bhagsu Waterfall near McLeod Ganj, the residence town of Dalai Lama in Dharamshala. (Istock)

McLeod Ganj:McLeod Ganj, a suburb in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, is a mini Tibet in itself. One can take courses in Buddhism, meditation or yoga, trek in the lofty and beautiful Dhauladhar mountains, and go shopping in the local Tibetan market. McLeod Ganj is popular with adventure enthusiasts. Its pleasant climate during summers and easy accessibility is what brings travellers to this place. Triund is a popular trek, about nine kms away from McLeod Ganj. It provides a mesmerising view of the Moon Peak-Indrahar Pass.

Sikkim: Sikkim offers delicious local food, exotic Himalayan wildlife, breathtaking landscapes and some great hikes in the mountains. The Shingba Rhododendron Sanctuary and the Khangchendzonga National Park are some of the attractions here. Singh says, “Sikkim has opened up as a destination for travellers. It offers sightseeing as well as all kinds of adventure activities such as river rafting, trekking and mountaineering. The rivers Teesta and Rangeet also attract a lot of white-water rafting enthusiasts.”

A group of Himalayan bulbul at water stream in Jim Corbett National Park. (Istock)

Jim Corbett National Park: It is among the few tiger reserves in India that allows overnight stays within the national park. Anand shares, “Nature and wildlife viewing in the park is done in an open jeep and on elephant back. One of the most sought-after destinations for the wildlife buffs, it is well-known for the sheer abundance of wildlife present.”

