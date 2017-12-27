Travel in 2018: These 10 breathtaking destinations are a must on your travel bucket list

The best way to look forward to a new year is by planning your travel and making a bucket list. But it can be tough to pick a place when there are a million possibilities. So, to make your life easy, we recommend these 10 beautiful destinations that have something for everyone:

1) Bratislava, Slovakia: This 18th-century town is known for its lively bars and cafes. It is inexpensive compared to the rest of western Europe, making it the perfect destination for budget travellers. There are mountains dotted with hiking and cycling trails and it’s a pedestrian-only town, which makes it ideal for long romantic walks.

Inside the beautiful Bahia palace with the fountain in Marrakesh. (Shutterstock)

2) Marrakesh, Morocco: Called the ‘Red City’, Marrakesh is magical any time of the year. Explore the souks, gardens, palaces, and mosques in all their historic glory. It’s a shoppers paradise with markets filled with traditional textile, pottery, and jewellery.

Tall coconut palm trees in Fiji. (Shutterstock)

3) Fiji: Made of 333 picture perfect islands tucked away in the South Pacific, Fiji is an ideal destination for a tropical beach holiday. There are many activities on offer — sky diving and dirt biking, to river rafting and scuba diving.

Holy Trinity Cathedral, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Shutterstock)

4) Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: Head to this buzzing city to experience Ethiopia’s rich culture and traditional crafts. Visit the National Museum where prehistoric fossils are on display. When in Addis Ababa, drink a macchiato at Tomoca Coffee, share a plate of injera, and soak into the Ethio jazz scene.

Jamaica is a popular honeymoon destination. (Shutterstock)

5) Jamaica: This Caribbean island is a pretty hot honeymoon destination. Most of its resorts are clustered in Montego Bay, known for its British colonial architecture. The birthplace of reggae music, it’s home to the Bob Marley Museum.

Corvo island in Azores, Portugal (Shutterstock)

6) The Azores, Portugal: These islands are known for their dramatic landscapes, fishing villages, and blue hydrangeas. Recently, air restrictions to this region were eased, which means more choices and cheaper fares. So, book right now.

Yokohama is just a 20-minute train ride from Tokyo. (Shutterstock)

7) Yokohama, Japan: Known as the second largest metropolis, Yokohama is just a 20-minute train ride from Tokyo. It’s got the appeal of a bayside location, interesting architecture, microbreweries, and good food.

Tasmania is known for its wilderness. (Shutterstock)

8) Tasmania, Australia: This island state is known for its wilderness, extreme temperatures (something you’d not associate with Australia) and many parks and reserves. Visit Hobart, its capital for Georgian warehouses converted into galleries, open-air museums, and picturesque landscape.

Glass igloo in Finland. (Shutterstock)

9) Finland: Travel like the star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to Finland, which is the perfect destination for an end-of-the-year travel. During December, it gets converted into a winter wonderland. You can chase the Northern Lights, or stay cosy in front of a fire.

Croatia is made of over 1,200 islands. (Shutterstock)

10) Šolta, Croatia: Croatia is made of over 1,200 islands, but travel between these was cumbersome. However, now with the introduction of UberBOAT in 2018, it is easy to navigate around the pristine beaches and medieval villages. Šolta is known for its seaside bars, open-air restaurants, and beach clubs.

