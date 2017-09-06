Travellers, here are the best places to visit and enjoy the beauty of autumn

Are you a young, commitment-less traveller, a childless couple or an empty nester? National Geographic Travel has rounded up a list of the best fall destinations for 2017 for you. Here’s a selection of travel ideas whether it be for a weeklong getaway or a weekend escapade for the whole family:

The Day of the Dead is a colourful and festive holiday in Mexico that honours the memory of fallen friends, family members and ancestors. (AFP)

Celebrate the Day of the Dead in Oaxaca, Mexico

Despite its macabre moniker, Day of the Dead is a colourful and festive holiday that honours the memory of fallen friends, family members and ancestors, and sends well wishes to the dead on their spiritual journey. The tradition is inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The city of Oaxaca offers one of the biggest and liveliest editions in Mexico, with processions, marching bands, fireworks and lots of Mezcal. The Day of the Dead takes place between October 31 to November 2.

Grape harvest in wine country, France

Wine lovers and Francophiles will want to consider delaying that long overdue holiday to France for mid-September when the crowds have thinned, the temperatures have cooled slightly, and the grape harvest begins in Burgundy. If you’re more about drinking the grapes and not picking it, Paris throws its annual Fete des Vendanges harvest festival in October, when the Montmartre area transforms into a street festival lined with winemakers from across the country and food stalls that sell everything from fresh oysters to sizzling sausages and homemade nougat.

Moraine Lake in Banff National Park, Canada. (Shutterstock)

Olive harvest, Greece

It’s not just wine that can be described as liquid gold or divine nectar. If you’re not afraid to get your hands dirty for the chance to sample freshly pressed olive oil and snack on plump, rich olives, consider an olive harvesting trip in Crete or Kalamata. Visitors can help out with the harvest for one day or one week.

National parks, US and Canada

For the best display of nature’s mood-shifting ways, bookmark a weekend away to a local national park, where the trees are singing their last swan song in hues of burnt orange, red and yellow. All national parks in Canada are free until the remainder of the year to mark the country’s 150th birthday, while the crowds have thinned at major national parks in the US following the summer rush.

