Parents-to-be, take note: Seychelles and Goa are most preferred ‘babymoon’ destinations

Before settling down to the demands of parenthood, more and more pregnant women prefer to go on a ‘babymoon’ to relax, according to a survey. As per the survey, about 82% of women said they wish to go on a ‘babymoon’ and the most preferred time is the second trimester.

The survey by travel company Cox & Kings was conducted in metro cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata, among 1,000 females comprising both pregnant women and new mothers. Babymoon refers to a brief vacation taken by would-be parents to relax and travel before the baby is born.

About 72% of the new mothers had opted for a babymoon during their pregnancy as they feel it offers a great window to have a child-free getaway, the survey revealed. Given a choice, 65% of women wish to take an international babymoon trip, it added. A majority of the would-be mothers, 77%, want to go with on a babymoon with their husbands and not the entire family, it said.

Further, it revealed that beach destinations are the most preferred for 88% of the women as it offers leisure walks on seafronts and scenic views. The topmost priorities for the couple while planning the babymoon trip are safety, duration of travel and medical help, it added. Goa, Jodhpur, Maharashtra and Kerala topped the list of most preferred domestic babymoon destinations, whereas Seychelles, Thailand, Dubai and Sri Lanka were the most preferred international places.

Cuisine remained one of the most important aspects of such a vacation with 65% of babymooners wanting to taste local food over carrying packaged food or taking a chef along, the survey said. A majority of pregnant travellers (75%) would choose custom-made tours over group trips mostly at all- inclusive resorts, it added.

