Travelling on a budget? Here are the top 10 places to head to and the cheapest times to visit

In 2017, Asian countries dominated the list of places people wanted to travel to. This year, it seems like travellers have set their eyes on Europe. Travel search engine Kayak recently released their 2018 travel hacker guide. It looked at the top 100 most searched for travel dates between March 3, 2017, and February 28, 2018, and identified the cities around the world with the greatest year-over-year increase in search, reports The Independent.

February is the cheapest time to go to Italy. (Shutterstock)

Keep scrolling to see where travellers are itching to go in 2018:

10) Rome, Italy - February is the cheapest time to go there.

9) Paris, France - January is the cheapest time to go

8) Athens, Greece - February is the cheapest time to go

November is the cheapest time to go to Indonesia. (Shutterstock)

7) Madrid, Spain - March is the cheapest time to go

6) Las Vegas, Nevada - August is the cheapest time to go

5) Lisbon, Portugal - February is the cheapest time to go

4) Amsterdam, Netherlands - January is the cheapest time to go

3) Bali, Indonesia - November is the cheapest time to go

2) Barcelona, Spain - January is the cheapest time to go

1) Maui, Hawaii - September is the cheapest time to go

The research also said that the right time of booking certain destinations is crucial. The most expensive period to book is ten or eleven months ahead of travel in over half of the top destinations.

