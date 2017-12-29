Travelling to North East India? Visit Solomon’s Temple, the largest church in Mizoram

Tucked away in the lap of nature surrounded by lush green landscape, Solomon’s Temple, the biggest Church in Mizoram, is now open for the public. After 20 years of construction, the church was recently inaugurated and saw a large number of people from across the globe be a part of the ceremony.

Solomon’s Temple, at Kidron Valley, Chawlhmun, on the western outskirts of Aizawl, was built by a religious group called Kohhran Thianghlim (Holy Church) and is run by members of the religious group. “In 1991, God had shown me Solomon’s Temple in my dreams. I never thought of Solomon’s temple before, nor had any dreams of constructing it. As soon as I woke up, I wrote down the details as I saw it in my dream,” said Lb Sailo, founder, Kohhran Thianghlim Church.

Inaugurated on Christmas, the church was visited by hordes of people attending mass prayers and seeking blessings. Surrounded by deep forests, the place is also picturesque. “I am delighted to be at Solomon’s temple. It is absolutely mesmerising. The church has been made using imported white marble and is the first and only temple in Mizoram with a marble structure,” said a visitor.

It is worth mentioning that the foundation stone of this multi-storied temple was laid in 1996. Construction began in 1997, paving the way for the church which is inspired by the original Solomon’s Temple of Jerusalem mentioned in the Old Testament.

The church has a seating capacity of 3,000 people within the main hall and 10,000 people within its courtyard which is called the ‘porch of Solomon’s Temple’.

To make it convenient for visitors, 12 main doors have been constructed. The church opens everyday from 9.30am in the morning and closes at 4.30 in the evening.

