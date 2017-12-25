Want to escape the New Year madness? Head to these destinations across India

If partying the night away, getting drunk at house parties, or spending exorbitant amounts of money dining out on New Year’s Eve is not your thing, then this guide is for you. Start the New Year on a calmer note by visiting these offbeat destinations.

* Pench Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh

Spend New Year’s Eve surrounded by nature. You can enjoy a wildlife safari, spot tigers and hyenas or go birdwatching for hornbills and white-eyed buzzards. Other wildlife destinations close by are Kanha National Park and Bandhavgarh National Park.

* Vengurla–Mochema, Maharashtra

Vengurla is a coastal town with a pristine beach and a historic port where the Dutch and Portuguese conducted trade activities. The beach is located near the port and you can relax on boulders and spot ships and boats in the sea. Also, visit the Terekhol fort and Bhogwe beach.

* Munsiyari, Uttarakhand

Located at the base of the Himalayas, this small town is fondly called as “Little Kashmir“. If you want to enjoy a white winter, this is the place to go to. Munsiyari translates to “a place with snow”, so you know just what to expect. Relatively unknown, it is mostly frequented by trekkers and mountaineers. You can go on glacier treks and enjoy views of the higher Himalayan ranges.

* Shillong, Meghalaya

The Scotland of the east will mesmerise you with its waterfalls, lakes, forests, caves and ancient tree root bridges. On New Year’s Eve, check out some of the music events happening across the city. Visit the Umiam lake to enjoy boating. It is surrounded by greenery from all sides and the waters of the lake are crystal clear.

* Vattakanal, Tamil Nadu

A favourite with Israeli tourists, this hill station is just 7km from Kodaikanal, but is a world away. It is home to just a few hundred people and offers a beautiful view of the valley. You can go trekking on the mountain paths, click photos of flora and fauna that you won’t see anywhere else (it’s a biodiversity hotspot), and even enjoy delicious Middle Eastern food.

