Why travelling with a baby is not as scary as it sounds. Don’t over think it, just do it.

Our baby was barely five months old when we booked our tickets to Australia for a 20-day trip. The delirious joy of exploring a new continent overshadowed our fears of travelling with an infant. Cut to a week before our trip, I was getty hysterical and wanted to call it off.

But I survived to tell the story. So here’s what saved me:

1) Planning, planning, and lots of planning: Use Google docs to create a to-pack list for yourself, the baby and your partner. Share it with your partner so he or she can either help you pack or remind you that a certain item needs to be packed. Do this at least a week before you travel; this way there’s very little chance that you’ll forget something.

2) New toys: We know that babies get bored easily. Now imagine a bored, cranky baby on a 9-hour flight. Pack a few new toys to keep the baby occupied. Easy options can include: stacking cups, silent books, hand puppets, etc. Carry some colourful post-it too; babies love sticking and removing these.

3) Bassinet seat: This one’s a lifesaver on long flights. Make sure you pre-book the bassinet seat, most airlines have up to three. Even if your baby is not comfortable sleeping in it, the bassinet can act as a storage space or a playpen for the baby.

A bassinet seat is a lifesaver on long flights. (Shutterstock)

4) Extra clothing: Pack in a couple of extra clothes, diapers and bibs.

5) Dress baby in layers: During a long flight, you can either remove a few layers or add some, depending on the temperature. Babies get cranky when they are either too cold or too warm.

6) Strollers and carriers: A carrier is super convenient for hikes and strollers are perfect for leisurely walks. Carriers can also be used for discreet breastfeeding if you’re in a crowded place. Tip: You can request for the stroller to be carried till your aircraft. This way baby can be seated comfortably till boarding.

A carrier can be your perfect parenting partner. This is us at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during an hour-long guided tour.

7) Hotel rooms with pantry: Pick hotels that have a small working pantry. You’ll find this helpful to make baby food.

8) Plan activities around nap time: If you’re constantly on the go, plan drives around nap time. Babies sleep well in a car seat or when carried.

9) Don’t over pack: It’s easier said than done. But the secret to a happy travel with a baby is – travel light. You don’t want to be weighed down by your own luggage, especially when you know you’ll need your hands free for any baby-related emergency.

10) Enjoy: It is easy to get overwhelmed with all the planning and packing, but don’t forget to enjoy these precious moments. Babies often surprise us with their ability to adjust quickly, sometimes even faster than adults.

