World Disability Day: 5 accessible tourist destinations for the differently abled

They say the world is a book, and those who do not travel read only one page, and so, this World Disability Day, don’t let anything stand in the way of your adventurous spirit! Whether you use a wheelchair to improve your mobility or take a little extra time to get around, there are many exciting places that are differently-abled friendly. From snow-clad mountains in Kashmir to exotic locations in Malaysia, travkart.com has listed down some of the most accessible travel destinations for people who are differently-abled.

1. Rishikesh, Uttarakhand:

Rishikesh has been a haven for those seeking spiritual enlightenment through yoga and meditation. From having a relaxed evening at the resort to enjoying a bonfire and indulging in other adventures activities, this place has it all.

2. Forts and palaces accessible luxury tour:

The city of Udaipur in the Aravalli ranges of the royal state, known as the Jewel of Mewar, is surrounded by ancient mountains and set on the edge of three lakes. It is a beautiful old city with narrow lanes flanked by bright stalls, gardens, lakes, palaces and temples. Here, you can visit Sajjangarh Palace, City Palace and Museum, Saheliyon-ki-Bari, Bhartiya Lok Kala Mandir.

3. Golden Triangle accessible tour:

The city stands in testimony to the great amount of architectural activity of the Mughals. Emperor Akbar built the Agra fort; Jahangir beautified it with palaces and gardens. Visit important attractions like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Itmad-ud-Daullah Tomb, Chokhi Dhani, Amber Fort, Jal Mahal (stop for view), City Palace, Hawa Mahal and Jantar Mantar.

4. Pithapuram- In search of the divine:

Known to be one of the oldest and most famous pilgrimage centres in India, Pithapuram in Andhra Pradesh is replete with beautiful and sacred ancient Hindu temples that attract millions of devotees to their thresholds every year. The best-known temple in Pithapuram, is the Kukkuteshwara Swamy Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. There are, of course, a number of other temples in and around Pithapuram that are worth visiting. The Kunthi Madhava Swami Temple is one which dates back to the Mahabharata. The Sripada Srivallabha Temple and the Sri Viswa Vizwana Peetham Temple should also be added to your itinerary.

5. Incredible Kashmir tour:

Kashmir has a vast, seemingly empty sky stretched out for infinity, smattering of low level flat clouds spread out to the horizon; the milky cotton ball clouds obstructed potions of the endless sky that shows the infinite beauty possess drive to another most pleasing place Pahalgam, via Pampore, Avantipura and the village of Bijbehara which remains famous as the bread basket of Kashmir. Pahalgam, the ‘Valley of Shepherds.’ Gulmarg has the wind blowing and one can hear the leaves rustling on the giant chinar trees. Shalimar Gardens, Nishat Bagh, Dal Lake Shikara ride are other lookouts for a peaceful mind.

