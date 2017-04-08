11 Game of Thrones characters’ new costumes revealed in HBO promo videos. See pics

Not all of them might make it to season eight but at least 11 characters from the hit TV series Game of Thrones are getting stunning new costumes in season 7.
Though the show is premiering almost three months later than usual, HBO is trying to keep fans on their toes by releasing new videos and photos every few days. In two new general promo videos released to tease the new seasons of shows coming on this year, we get our first look at other characters from season that aren’t Daenerys, Jon or Cersei.
In the promos, the characters, from GOT and other shows like Veep, Westworld and more, are vocalising the ‘ah...’ sound that is heard in the HBO theme.
We see Sansa, Arya, Tyrion, Bran and more in their brand new, and far thicker costumes. Check them out:
Arya Stark (Maisie Williams)
Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner)
Jon Snow (Kit Harington)
Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage)
Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey)
Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke)
Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau)
Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju)
Hodor (Kristian Nairn)
Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright)
Sandor Clegane aka The Hound (Rory McCann)
The filming of the show got delayed because the crew could not shoot sequences of winter in locations where actual winter arrived rather late.
The new season will have only seven episodes against the usual 10 and will premiere on July 16.
Follow @htshowbiz for more