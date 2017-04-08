11 Game of Thrones characters’ new costumes revealed in HBO promo videos. See pics

Not all of them might make it to season eight but at least 11 characters from the hit TV series Game of Thrones are getting stunning new costumes in season 7.

Though the show is premiering almost three months later than usual, HBO is trying to keep fans on their toes by releasing new videos and photos every few days. In two new general promo videos released to tease the new seasons of shows coming on this year, we get our first look at other characters from season that aren’t Daenerys, Jon or Cersei.

In the promos, the characters, from GOT and other shows like Veep, Westworld and more, are vocalising the ‘ah...’ sound that is heard in the HBO theme.

We see Sansa, Arya, Tyrion, Bran and more in their brand new, and far thicker costumes. Check them out:

Arya Stark (Maisie Williams)

The biggest surprise of them all is perhaps how Arya is back in the Northerners’ robes. A happy change after seeing her clad in gunnysack.

Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner)

Sansa has put on some layers...

Jon Snow (Kit Harington)

... and so has Jon. Winter is definitely here.

Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage)

The ‘Hand of the King’ pin really suits Tyrion.

Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey)

Cersei is still wearing her armoured dress with utmost pride.

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke)

Dany is gonna feel the Westerosi chill. No more flowing, drapey blue dresses for her.

Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau)

We don’t see any change.

Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju)

Do we see a scar on Tormund’s forehead?

Hodor (Kristian Nairn)

What are you even doing here Hodor??? Are you coming back!?

Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright)

Bran has finally got some good clothes to put on himself. Will he be found by whatever is left of the Starks?

Sandor Clegane aka The Hound (Rory McCann)

The Hound has also donned his Sunday clothes for the shoot.

The filming of the show got delayed because the crew could not shoot sequences of winter in locations where actual winter arrived rather late.

The new season will have only seven episodes against the usual 10 and will premiere on July 16.

