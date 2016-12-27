2017 looks better already: Watch Tom Hardy in the great new trailer for Taboo

BBC One has released a trailer for its new historical drama starring Tom Hardy and produced by Ridley Scott.

Taboo tells the story of James Keziah Delaney, who is thought to be dead, but returns from Africa to London in 1814. Out to avenge the death of his father, he finds himself up against the East India Company.

The new miniseries was created by Tom Hardy, his father Chips Hardy and Steven Knight. Its stellar cast includes Michael Kelly (House of Cards), Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones) and Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) among others.

Taboo will air from January 7, 2017 on BBC One and from January 10, 2017 on the American channel FX.

