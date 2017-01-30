Aamir Ali was in pain, but he didn’t tell anyone

Aamir Ali has been taking it easy these days. The actor, who is recuperating from a shoulder and knee injury, is focusing completely on his health as for now. “From the last few years, my shoulder and knee would hurt but as I was working or shooting, I would treat it temporarily, and carry on with work. During one dance reality show, my knee got swollen. However, as it got fine later, I didn’t pay much attention to it, as a result of which, it got worse. It is tough to take long breaks while doing TV shows. Often, I would be in pain, but I never used to tell it to anyone,” says Aamir, who got to know the real problem, once he got his check-up done.

Read more

Aamir was surprised to know that he had a shoulder ligament tear, knee rupture and strained neck muscles. That is when he decided to take immediate medical help. “After my last TV show, I was resting at home, and that is when the pain came back. I got an MRI done to figure out what was happening. I couldn’t lift my arm over my shoulder, and my knee had got swollen again. That is when I realised how serious it was. I have been to various physiotherapists and now I am recuperating. I have stopped playing and working out. I’ll start training with consultant trainer who specialises in rehabilitation workouts in sometime,” says Aamir.

The actor will learn to train his muscles back to shape keeping his shoulder and knee condition in mind. It will take him a couple of months to recover completely.