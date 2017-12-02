Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble are married. See pictures, video from her dreamy church wedding

Popular TV actor Aashka Goradia got married to her fiancé Brent Goble on Friday. A popular face in TV serials such as Kkusum (2003-2005), Aashka had a Christian wedding on Friday, which will be followed by a Hindu wedding on December 3 in her home town, Ahmedabad. The two ceremonies will be interspersed by mehendi and sangeet functions.

Aashka, who has been active on social media with regard to her nuptials, posted a picture on her Instagram page in her wedding finery, along with husband Brent. Looking a vision, Aashka was dressed in a white wedding gown, originally that of her mother-in-law, Renee. Simplicity was the order of the day as all she wore was a dark lipstick and a wispy hairdo. Her jewellery was by ORRA. In her hands were flowers -- what looked like pink roses and jasmine perhaps.

Thanking all who made her wedding special, she wrote: “Love is not something you do! Love is the way you are, Love is the way I am: Sadhguru. And today our love has led to this beautiful union as we are now officially husband and wife! Thank you @knottingbells for the lovely picture and @mapxencarsofficial for helping me with this gown, which belongs to my mother in law! @orrajewellery this special day and this bridal look would have been incomplete without your beautiful jewelery #MrAndMrs #breshka #breshweds #brentauraashukishaadi #IndiaMeetsAmerica”

Her husband, Brent, wore a bright blue suit for the occasion. In the picture, he can’t seem to get enough of his new wife. And that is so sweet!

According to a report in India.com, the ceremony was conducted by Brent’s brother, Brandon, who reportedly has a degree in theology. Aashka walked down the isle as the song A Thousand Years by Christina Perri played in the background, the report adds.

Earlier in the day, she posted a video of them waiting at the airport to receive her in-laws on arrival in India adding how the wedding has taken months of preparation. She wrote: “AashkagoradiaMonths of planning and now the feeling begins to settle in, yes it’s finally happening! Excited, happy, and anxious as we waited for the arrival of our family at the airport! And here comes the groom’s side and our baraat as we welcome them to India! @ibrentgoble #breshka #breshweds #indiameetsamerica #firangikibaraat @santoshmishraphotography.”

Speaking about her choice of Ahmedabad for her Hindu wedding, Aashka was quoted by India.com as saying, “Brent wanted a wedding replete with all the rituals, which seemed possible only in my hometown. Another reason is that I have so many memories associated with the city. I have spent 16 years of my life in Ahmedabad and Gujarat is extremely rich, culturally. I am sure my in-laws will enjoy the traditional garba, Gujarati delicacies and the hospitality in my hometown.”

Some of her closest friends from the TV world, including Mouni Roy, Kavita Kaushik and Abigail Pande, are expected to join in the celebrations for her big fat Gujarati wedding.

For the uninitiated, Aashka was also seen in serials like Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Baal Veer and Naagin. She was also a Bigg Boss 6 contestant while Brent and she were part of Nach Baliye 8 as well.

Outfits..love..attention..care.. Thank you @archanakochharofficial for all of this @ibrentgoble and I are making the most of it #EkPardesiMeraDilLeGaya #IndiaMeetsAmerica #breshka #breshweds #kyathiaayo #9daystogo #countdown A post shared by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on Nov 21, 2017 at 8:13am PST

I love you @ibrentgoble #cantwaittomarryhim ❤️ A post shared by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on Nov 18, 2017 at 12:46am PST

#colorado #breckenridge #travel @ibrentgoble 💕 A post shared by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on Nov 3, 2017 at 4:47am PDT

Follow @htshowbiz for more