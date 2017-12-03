Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble’s mehendi and sangeet pictures, videos are here. Take a look

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble’s fairytale wedding continues. After a white church wedding on Friday, it was time to kick off all the Indian ceremonies. On December 2, the couple held their mehendi and sangeet functions.

Aashka’s mehendi took place in the morning and saw all her friends and family in attendance. Aashka was dressed in floral finery for the occasion. She wore a pink and green combination and left her hair untied. Brent was dressed in a light blue suit.

From the sangeet... Aashka, Brent and Mouni Roy. (imouniroy/Instagram)

Aashka’s designers Riddhi and Siddhi Mapxencars were quoted by India Today saying: “For Aashka’s Mehendi, we are giving a pink embroidered crop top and a fluorescent green flare skirt with wave details. It will be light and breezy. For Brent, we have chosen an exciting shade of Teal for his kurta and a bandi set. The kurta has intricate zardosi embroidery on the hemline and at the bandi pocket. The look is finished with smart slim fitted off-white pants and a pocket square.”

Commenting on her mehendi, Karanvir wrote on his instagram page: “#Mehndilagakerakhna but this mehndi I’ve seen for the first time..... Mehndi of shiv chants... #omnamahshivaya to you @aashkagoradia & @ibrentgoble.”

Posing and taking selfies were her friends Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan and Sana Khan. At the mehendi, apart from the bride, the one who stood out was Mouni. She was dressed in a light sea-green lehenga choli with gold jewellery. Needless to say that she aced the look. As she prepares for her Bollywood career, one couldn’t help but notice her svelte self. Mouni will soon be seen with Akshay Kumar in Gold.

The handsome dulha danced on the dance floor , the beautiful dulhan not so much , for the rest of us ; we felt the LOVEeeee❤️ A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Dec 2, 2017 at 6:34am PST

The evening was reserved for the Sangeet ceremony. Aashka wore a heavily embroidered blue ghagra-choli and matched it with, what looked like, Rajasthani jewellery. Brent, meanwhile, wore a black bandhgala.

Once again, among all the guests who had assembled, Mouni stole the show, at least in the looks department. She wore a pretty pink-and-gold embroidered lehenga choli and merrily posed with the couple.

Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan with the bridegroom. (adaakhann/Instagram)

Most of her friends performed to Hindi film songs. Sana performed to Kala Chashma with Abigail Pande and Juhi Parmar. Sanam Johar, Mouni and Abigail also put up a performance on the Hindi song, Kajraa re from Bunty Aur Bubli.

Bonded for life... Aashka with Brent. (adaakhann/Instagram)

Follow @htshowbiz for more