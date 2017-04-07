Aashka Goradia: Calling television regressive doesn’t make you intellectual

Actor Aashka Goradia has been part of a supernatural show like Naagin and a children’s show like Baal Veer, and she is proud of her body of work. She says that she can’t get it when some people complain about current television shows being regressive.

“I hear a lot of people in the metro cities saying that television is so regressive these days. These are the ones who live in big cities and watch shows on Netflix, which is not our market,” says Aashka. “I want to tell them, ‘When you call these shows regressive, trying to look intellectual, you are not doing that, you are not looking into the depth.’ Entertainment has nothing to do with regression or progression. Entertainment is entertainment,” says the actor, who has been part of the television industry for 15 years now, and starred in shows such as Kkusum.

The actor, further emphasising on the psychology of television audiences, says, “ A man living in a Tier II city, earning Rs 20,000, comes back to his family and wants to relax. He doesn’t necessarily want to watch something that’s giving him a lesson in life, because he is already learning a lot through the day. He wants to watch a show with which he can relate emotionally or be entertained and amused. If you want to watch progressive things, then you watch BBC, world news or business networks, but to categorise television [shows] as progressive and regressive is not being intellectual.”

She adds, “ A lot of people are in this huge bubble... [they] have a tendency to look down upon people who do such shows.”

If there’s one thing that her acting career has taught her, it is “to fall in love with your commitment”. Aashka says, “That’s what keeps your journey more sustainable. The idea is not to make a point, it is to sustain.”

