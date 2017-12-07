Aashka Goradia: It’s a fabulous feeling to be married to Brent, he completes me and my life

It’s not even been a week since TV actor Aashka Goradia tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Brent Goble, a weapon’s instructor and range safety officer in Las Vegas. While her wedding pictures and candid shots from all the functions created a lot of buzz on social media, fans can’t wait to hear from Aashka how things have changed after marriage.

Taking out time for a quick chat with HT after getting hitched to the man of her dreams, an excited Aashka says, “It’s a fabulous feeling. I am married to the man who completes me and my life. From I to We from Me to Us — life has changed, as from now on, every action, every thought revolves around the two of us and not just either of us! Companionship and unity are now a permanent part of our lives. It’s a wonderful feeling to know that I have someone by my side always in this journey ahead.”

Aashka and Brent, who first met at a concert in Las Vegas and hit it off immediately, had a fairytale wedding. On December 1, the two had a Christian wedding, which was followed by a Hindu wedding with traditional rituals on December 3. Asked what was Brent’s reaction to the elaborate decorations and multiple ceremonies, Aashka quips, “He absolutely loved it! He’s been a part of four Indian weddings in the last one year. So he was really looking forward to an eventful and elaborate wedding!”

And the next big question on everyone’s mind — where are the newlyweds headed to for their honeymoon? Ditching the exotic destinations abroad that most ‘just married’ couples resort to, Aashka and Brent have a different plan in place. “”It is going to be a family-moon [for us]. It’s the first time that my in-laws [Brent’s parents] are coming to India and hence, we both wanted to spend time with them, as well as show them around our country. We will be taking them to Udaipur, Jaipur and Agra,” she reveals.

Also, while the usual perception among fans is that most female actors take a sabbatical from work once they get married, Aashka has no such plans. “In fact, I am looking forward to some exciting and challenging roles post marriage,” she tells us.

Follow @htshowbiz for more