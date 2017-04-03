 Abroad Understanding: Vir Das’s Netflix show to be out on April 25 | tv | Hindustan Times
Abroad Understanding: Vir Das’s Netflix show to be out on April 25

Vir Das’s new comedy show is coming to Netflix on April 25. It will be seen in as many as 100 countries.

tv Updated: Apr 03, 2017 19:05 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Abroad Understanding

Vir Das is coming to Netflix this month.(Twitter/Vir Das)

Indian actor-comedian Vir Das’s Netflix special show titled Abroad Understanding will release on the streaming media and video on demand online platform on April 25.

The actor is excited to get “authentic Indian comedy” out to wider audience with the show.

“It’s all ready to go and it’s time to send some authentic Indian comedy out to its largest ever audience. I’ve worked on this project for over a year now and I hope people enjoy it. I think we’re gonna have some fun on this wave,” Vir Das said in a statement.

Vir’s show was filmed in New York and New Delhi last year in November. It will be streamed on Netflix across the globe in over 100 countries. The show offers hilarious insight into stand-up comic acts, and will be full of astute social commentary and a glimpse into Vir’s journey.

