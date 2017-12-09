Acting field has lot of stress, says Vivian Dsena

Actor Vivian Dsena, known for shows likes Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, says an artiste is always under pressure to perform but he has learnt how to deal with stress. “Just like any other profession, the acting field also has a lot of stress and everyone is under constant pressure to perform. In a situation like this, sometimes things don’t work out for you. But I feel what doesn’t kill you, will only make you stronger. This is how I come to terms with such situations,” Vivian said in a statement.

He feels life was much simpler when he was a child. “I miss everything - going to school, playing football with friends, summer vacations, getting drenched in rain. Life was much more peaceful as a child,” he said.

The actor is also willing to step into Bollywood but with the right script. “The day any Bollywood filmmaker offers me a part which is convincing to me, I will take it up at once. The role needs to challenge me. I would like to work with directors like Imtiaz Ali and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra,” he added.