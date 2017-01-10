Actors should be prepared to be roasted: Bharti Singh

Stand-up comedienne Bharti Singh, popular for her comic timing and ability to crack jokes on the biggest of celebs, says “it’s sad that people in India easily take offence to roast comedy”.

Read more

Despite topping TRP (Television Rating Point)charts last year, Bharti’s show garnered controversies, with some Bollywood actors even walking out of the show. The show’s team is on a three-month break, and will return with a fresh concept.

You can’t go to a Punjabi restaurant and ask for dosa. If we’d talk about an actor’s hit films, we’ll laugh at his or her flops too

After one of the episodes, actors Tannishtha Chatterjee and John Abraham had reportedly taken offence to jokes about Tannishtha’s dusky skin, and John’s flop films. Bharti retorts: “If you’re coming on a roast comedy show, you better be prepared to be roasted. You can’t go to a Punjabi restaurant and ask for Dosa. If we’d talk about an actor’s hit films, we’ll laugh at his or her flops too. We are not someone so big that we can make a celebrity sit on a couch and take their case without thinking about the repercussions.”

🤓🤓 A photo posted by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Dec 5, 2016 at 2:19am PST

As for the format of roasting not being appreciated, unlike in the West, Bharti, 32, adds: “Abroad, people roast stars shamelessly. Celebrities feel honoured to be invited to the show... We (comedians) try to make people laugh and not offend anyone. If people don’t like our comedy, we might as well not do it. I want people to bless me, not hurl abuses at me.”

She adds that anyway there’s a lot of hypocrisy around. “Those who say they don’t enjoy watching roast comedy are actually the ones watching it on repeat mode... they won’t miss a single episode. They enjoy it the most. Everyone enjoys naughty jokes,” she concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more