Afsar Bitiya star Mitali Nag welcomes baby boy

TV actor Mitali Nag delivered a baby boy on Wednesday. She is best known for her role in popular Zee TV show Afsar Bitiya.
Mitali and her husband Sankalp told TOI that the couple are ‘ecstatic’ about bringing their child home. “We have jotted down a few names and will finalise one soon,” she said.
Mitali Nag in Afsar Bitiya.
A baby shower was thrown for the actor a week ago and she posted pictures from the same on Instagram.
She even posted pictures of her Godh Bharai function on Wednesday.
