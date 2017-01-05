 Afsar Bitiya star Mitali Nag welcomes baby boy | tv | Hindustan Times
Afsar Bitiya star Mitali Nag welcomes baby boy

tv Updated: Jan 05, 2017 16:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Mitali Nag with her husband Sankalp. (Instagram)

TV actor Mitali Nag delivered a baby boy on Wednesday. She is best known for her role in popular Zee TV show Afsar Bitiya.

Mitali and her husband Sankalp told TOI that the couple are ‘ecstatic’ about bringing their child home. “We have jotted down a few names and will finalise one soon,” she said.

Mitali Nag in Afsar Bitiya.
A baby shower was thrown for the actor a week ago and she posted pictures from the same on Instagram.

A photo posted by мiταli иαg (@mitali_nag) on

She even posted pictures of her Godh Bharai function on Wednesday.

Blessed 😇❤️

A photo posted by мiταli иαg (@mitali_nag) on

❤️😊

A photo posted by мiταli иαg (@mitali_nag) on

<