Afsar Bitiya star Mitali Nag welcomes baby boy

TV actor Mitali Nag delivered a baby boy on Wednesday. She is best known for her role in popular Zee TV show Afsar Bitiya.

Mitali and her husband Sankalp told TOI that the couple are ‘ecstatic’ about bringing their child home. “We have jotted down a few names and will finalise one soon,” she said.

Mitali Nag in Afsar Bitiya.

Read more

A baby shower was thrown for the actor a week ago and she posted pictures from the same on Instagram.

A photo posted by мiταli иαg (@mitali_nag) on Dec 19, 2016 at 5:33am PST

a baby comes in our lives n showers us forever with love smiles laughter n joy our baby shower did the same....v showered the baby pardeshi wid lots of love luck n excitement for his / her arrival.... excited n how for u to come in the world n b a part of the pardeshi clan !!! A photo posted by мiταli иαg (@mitali_nag) on Dec 22, 2016 at 5:22am PST

A photo posted by мiταli иαg (@mitali_nag) on Dec 22, 2016 at 11:58am PST

She even posted pictures of her Godh Bharai function on Wednesday.

Blessed 😇❤️ A photo posted by мiταli иαg (@mitali_nag) on Jan 3, 2017 at 4:55am PST

A photo posted by мiταli иαg (@mitali_nag) on Jan 3, 2017 at 4:45am PST

❤️😊 A photo posted by мiταli иαg (@mitali_nag) on Jan 3, 2017 at 4:48am PST

Follow @htshowbiz for more