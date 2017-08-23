After Gagan Kang’s death, Manish Bishla replaces him on Mahakali

Actor Manish Bishla has reportedly been cast as Lord Indra in Color’s shot Mahakali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai. He will replace Gagan Kang who died on Saturday in car crash.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Manish will star in the episode that airs this weekend. “He was my friend and we worked together on another mythological show, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, for three years with Gagan playing Kesari and Vibhishan. I’m still in shock, may his soul rest in peace,” Manish said about Gagan.

Gagan and two more people, actor Arjit Lavania who played Nandi in the serial and a spotboy, had also died in the accident.

is #manishbishla ...will the indradev's character in mahakaali... who also had seen in mahadev as vaayu dev..@utkarshnaithani pic.twitter.com/8WN4DXkEL4 — Shrestha Tripathi (@falgunitripath1) August 23, 2017

The trio was returning from Gujarat’s Umbergaon when the accident took place at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district near Mumbai. The spotboy was seated on the rear seat of the car.

Kang, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle at around 11:15 am, and crashed into a stationary trailer. The police initially detained the driver of the trailer, but found that he was innocent as his vehicle had been correctly parked. Eyewitnesses said that the car’s roof got crushed by the impact of the crash.

Inspector Mahesh Patil of Manor police station said that a lot of beer cans and snacks were found in the vehicle.

Prior to the serial Mahakali, Gagan had worked in TV serials like Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, where he was first noticed in the role of Hanuman’s father, King Kesari.

A fitness freak, Gagan’s physique was instrumental in him getting mythological roles. However, Gagan maintained a low profile and rarely went for parties.

Follow @htshowbiz for more