After Priyanka Chopra, it’s Deepika Padukone’s turn to chat with Ellen

After Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone is all set to set the stage on fire at The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

According to a US based leading entertainment portal, Headline Planet, the 31-year-old will appear on the very famous talk show on January 18, to promote her Hollywood debut xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

Priyanka Chopra has also appeared on Ellen’ show. (YouTube)

Directed by DJ Caruso, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage is set to release on January 14, in India.

The film also features Vin Diesel, Nina Dobrev and Ruby Rose.

On a related note, PeeCee earlier appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she was seen having loads of fun, including downing tequila shot as part of a game.

Follow @htshowbiz for more