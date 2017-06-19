After season 7, Ramsay will look like a kid on comparison: GOT’s Euron Greyjoy

Actor Pilou Asbaek says after the premiere of the seventh season of Game of Thrones, his character will dethrone Ramsay Bolton as the most loved-to- be-hated villains in the show.

The 35-year-old actor, who plays Euron Greyjoy, uncle to Yara and Theon in the HBO TV series, will put Lord Roose Bolton’s son to shame in terms of deviousness, reported Empire magazine.

Pilou Asbaek plays Euron Greyjoy on the show. (HBO)

“The psychos I’ve encountered have so many different sides to them. So each scene I’ve done with Euron, I pick a new thing I wanna show: ‘This scene I want to be charming.’ ‘This scene I wanna be a molester.’ ‘This scene I wanna kill someone’. After this season, Ramsay’s gonna look like a little kid,” says Asbaek.

The actor first appeared in season six where he snatched the Salt Throne from his brother Balon and killed him in the end.

Season seven of GOT premieres in India on Star World and Star World HD on July 18.

