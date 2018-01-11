Aisi Deewangi actors quit show after mistreatment: Didn’t give us food, treated us worse than animals

TV actors Jyoti Sharma and Pranav Misshra have quit Zee TV’s daily soap Aisi Deewangi...Dekhi Nahi Kabhi. The two have accused the show’s producers of exploitation and mistreatment. Actor and CINTAA (Cine And TV Artistes Association) director has, however, said the actors have served a two-month notice. “Our Dispute Settlement Committee had a joint meeting with the producers and the actors of the show. All the issues have been addressed in an amicable manner.The actors didn’t wish to continue with the show, and have served a two-month notice for the same,” he told HT.

In an interview to Bombay Times, Jyoti and Pranav said the two were made to work 18-hour shifts in unsafe conditions and not given food or water for a year. “There would be no food, tea or even water during these extended hours. Even though it would get late, they never checked on how I was commuting alone at that hour. There have also been times when I have been called back midway, to shoot. The environment is so negative that we don’t wish to continue on the show,” Jyoti said.

Jyoti also talked about the lack of safety on sets. She said she was suspended in air without proper harnesses and had to be hospitalised when she inhaled too much smoke during a fire scene with fire. “There was a fire sequence and the only window in the room was covered, as we had to shoot a night sequence. I was inside the room, which was filled with smoke. I was throwing up incessantly. I even lost my voice and had to be hospitalised,” she said.

Pranav also accused the producers of treating them ‘worse than animals.’ “Just a day ago, I reported to the shoot despite being unwell. As per the guidelines, one needs a 12-hour break between two shifts. However, I can vouch that we have reported back to the set within five hours at least 250 days in a year. Both Jyoti and I have undergone stress test as advised by CINTAA, and we have been diagnosed with depression, stress and anxiety,” he said.

Singh called it a ‘glaring example of the inhuman working conditions’ faced by television actors and nothing short of ‘bonded labour’. “The medical reports clearly state that they are under severe stress and depression, and they have been prescribed medication. However, we are obligated to hear both sides of the story, hence any further action will be taken only after the due process,” he said.

Jatin Sethi, a producer on the show, said the reports are rumours and the actors are still working on the show. “I am not aware of any such development; these are just rumours. Pranav and Jyoti are shooting with us. There could be a technical issue, but nothing more. I haven’t been contacted by CINTAA yet,” he said.

