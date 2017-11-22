Akshay Kumar gives Kapil Sharma another chance. See pics of them shooting for Laughter Challenge

A week after failing to show up for the shoot of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, comedian Kapil Sharma finally shot his promotional episode for Akshay Kumar’s show on Tuesday. Filmmaker Ashvini Yardi tweeted a picture from the sets confirming the same. Kapil is promoting his second Bollywood film, Firangi.

Sharing the picture, Yardi wrote, “And we are so happy to have @KapilSharmaK9 with us... #TheGreatIndianLaughterChallenge where it all began for him.” It was also homecoming of sorts for the comedian who hit big time while performing on the show.

And we are so happy to have @KapilSharmaK9 with us... #TheGreatIndianLaughterChallenge where it all began for him pic.twitter.com/1V4m9Gxtsm — Ashvini Yardi (@AshviniYardi) November 21, 2017

The producer also shared a video: “Bell done... Wait,what ? @KapilSharmaK9 on #TheGreatIndianLaughterChallenge #Firangi,”

More pictures from the episode were also doing the rounds online:

Kapil was supposed to shoot a promotional episode with Akshay’s team but the crew kept waiting for him and had to eventually begin the shoot without him, according to an Indian Express report. “Kapil gave a go ahead last night and the shoot was planned for today. The team waited for a while but seeing no trace of Kapil started the acts in the hope that he could join later on. His team later in the afternoon informed that Kapil wasn’t keeping well and it won’t be possible for him to join the shoot. Though the team has been left disappointed, knowing Kapil’s health concerns, we wish he recovers soon,” the report quoted a source as saying.

In Firangi, releasing on November 24, Ishita Dutta plays a village girl, and shares screen space with Kapil Sharma.

