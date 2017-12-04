Altered Carbon trailer: Netflix’s new show is like Black Mirror meets Blade Runner

The first trailer for a series Netflix has kept quite low-key up till now, Altered Carbon, was released on Monday. Based on Richard Morgan’s cyberpunk novel of the same name, the series stars Joel Kinnaman in the lead role, and will begin streaming on the online service on February 2.

The short trailer begins as one of those fake advertisements for a revolutionary technology that we’ve seen being done with films such as Alien: Covenant and Total Recall, but it ends with a flurry of images that tease what the show is going to be about.

Based on the 10-seconds of shots we see here, it appears to be a hybrid of Black Mirror and Blade Runner, a combination that should make science-fiction fans quite excited.

Set in the dystopian world, where human personalities can be stored digitally and downloaded into new bodies, the series tracks the hardboiled adventures of Takeshi Kovacs, a former UN elite soldier.

The show is created by Laeta Kalogridis, who wrote Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland, Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island and more recently Terminator Genisys. Besides Kinnaman, the cast includes James Purefoy (The Following), Martha Higareda (Royal Pains, McFarland, USA), Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Will Yun Lee (The Wolverine, True Blood), Dichen Lachman (Agents of Shield, Shameless).

Here’s the official synopsis:

Based on the classic cyberpunk noir novel by Richard K. Morgan, Altered Carbon is an intriguing story of murder, love, sex, and betrayal, set more than 300 years in the future. Society has been transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent. Takeshi Kovacs is the lone surviving soldier in a group of elite interstellar warriors who were defeated in an uprising against the new world order. His mind was imprisoned, “on ice”, for centuries until Laurens Bancroft, an impossibly wealthy, long-lived man, offers Kovacs the chance to live again. In exchange, Kovacs has to solve a murder … that of Bancroft himself.

