Amit Tandon’s wife still in Dubai jail, actor expects positive news by Thursday

Actor Amit Tandon’s estranged wife Ruby has been in a Dubai jail for over a month now, and the actor, who has been actively trying to help her, says he is hoping for some respite before the weekend.

There were certain reports that Amit had gone to Dubai recently to try and get her released, but her bail plea was rejected by the authorities.

“This is all false news which is being spread by one organisation. We are awaiting some positive news by Thursday. Right now, the matter is sub - judice and I can’t reveal much but people need to know what is the reality,” says Amit who is in Mumbai shooting for Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.

Ruby, who is a dermatologist by profession, was reportedly arrested for threatening some government officials. She is lodged in Al Raffa jail.

“Dr Ruby and I will talk about this and issue a statement after Thursday because this is also important for people who want to work in Dubai,” says Amit.

The actor, who was married to Ruby for 10 years, parted ways with her earlier this month, but in an earlier interview he stated that he believes in her work and feels she has been framed in the case.

Talking the about reason for their separation , Amit had told HT in an earlier interview, “I am not going to comment on anything right now. All I can say is that I have a young daughter and I want to make sure that she is taken care of. I don’t want her to be affected negatively. Whatever is happening in our life is now very personal. Our daughter [Jiyana] is my priority and I don’t want her to suffer.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more