Amruta Khanvilkar is not too keen on taking up Hindi TV shows

With a handful of reality shows on TV, a few Hindi films and several Marathi movies to her credit, actor Amruta Khanvilkar prefers to take it slow. On why she has only focused on Marathi cinema for so many years, the actor says, “I like doing Marathi films. I am not too keen on Hindi TV shows. It’s very tough to get Hindi films, but if a good script and role comes up in future, I will surely pick it up.”

Amruta, who was last seen in second season of TV series 24 adds, “ Next, I will be judging a Marathi dance reality show and I am quite excited about it.”

The actor was also supposed to participate in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa but she could not, as she explains, “Since I had won Nach Baliye also, I couldn’t participate in another dance show. They have this strange rule that for one year, winners of another show cannot be taken as participants.”

Amruta married actor Himmanshoo A. Malhotra in Janaury 2015 and the two participated in the seventh season of dance reality show Nach Baliye same year in April and won it too. She says, “It’s been great - both personally and professionally as well.My parents always used to ask me to settle down and I could never understand that term, however after marriage I have finally realised the importance of having a companion.”

