AR Rahman: After Urvasi Urvasi, five more unplugged songs set to wow audiences

AR Rahman’s Urvasi Urvasi set music charts on fire in the ’90s. Twenty-three years after it was released in 1994, the Grammy and Oscar-winning music composer released a new version of the hit song on January 11, for the seventh season of MTV Unplugged, with Suresh Peters and composer Ranjit Barot. Rahman has now announced that he plans to release ‘unplugged versions’ of five more of his super hits.

The five songs will be aired in the opening episode of Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged Season 6 which goes on air on 14th January at 8 PM on MTV.

Read more

Here are the five songs that promises to turn your otherwise regular weekend to Super Saturday.

1. Enna Sona from OK Jaanu



The song that’s making waves across radio stations and TV channels is all set to get a Rahman makeover as the maestro is all set to make this Arijit Singh song his own.

2. Ranjha Ranjha from Raavan



Picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and hubby Abhishek, the song from Raavan (2010) was a chartbuster.

3. Aise Na Dekho from Raanjhana



He sang the song in Sonam kapoor-Dhanush-starrer Raanjhana (2013) and now we get to listen to a new version.

4. Tu Hai from Mohenjo Daro



Hrithik Roshan-starrer Mohhenjo Daro (2016) was a flop at the box office but the songs raced to number one slots.

5. Mann Chaand Re



Are you ready to lose yourself to Rahman’s silky voice in the latest version of this soulful song?

Tune in to MTV on Saturday at 8pm to witness magic in motion. It’s a date you just can’t miss.

Follow @htshowbiz for more