 AR Rahman: After Urvasi Urvasi, five more unplugged songs set to wow audiences | tv | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 14, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

AR Rahman: After Urvasi Urvasi, five more unplugged songs set to wow audiences

tv Updated: Jan 14, 2017 14:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Rahman is set to give new twists to hit numbers Tu Hai (Mohenjo Daro), Enna Sona (Ok Jaanu) and Ranjha Ranjha (Raavan).

AR Rahman’s Urvasi Urvasi set music charts on fire in the ’90s. Twenty-three years after it was released in 1994, the Grammy and Oscar-winning music composer released a new version of the hit song on January 11, for the seventh season of MTV Unplugged, with Suresh Peters and composer Ranjit Barot. Rahman has now announced that he plans to release ‘unplugged versions’ of five more of his super hits.

The five songs will be aired in the opening episode of Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged Season 6 which goes on air on 14th January at 8 PM on MTV.

Read more

Here are the five songs that promises to turn your otherwise regular weekend to Super Saturday.

1. Enna Sona from OK Jaanu

The song that’s making waves across radio stations and TV channels is all set to get a Rahman makeover as the maestro is all set to make this Arijit Singh song his own.

2. Ranjha Ranjha from Raavan

Picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and hubby Abhishek, the song from Raavan (2010) was a chartbuster.

3. Aise Na Dekho from Raanjhana

He sang the song in Sonam kapoor-Dhanush-starrer Raanjhana (2013) and now we get to listen to a new version.

4. Tu Hai from Mohenjo Daro

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Mohhenjo Daro (2016) was a flop at the box office but the songs raced to number one slots.

5. Mann Chaand Re

Are you ready to lose yourself to Rahman’s silky voice in the latest version of this soulful song?

Tune in to MTV on Saturday at 8pm to witness magic in motion. It’s a date you just can’t miss.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from tv

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<