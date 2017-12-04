Arjun Bijlani on Mouni Roy: Two years back, I predicted that she will do films soon

Actor Arjun Bijlani is happy with the way his good friend Mouni Roy’s career is shaping up in Bollywood. He reveals that two years back, he had predicted that Mouni would do films in Bollywood.

“I remember telling Mouni about my feeling that she is going to do films and she will do really well. But Mouni just laughed it off saying, ‘I don’t know... I don’t think so’. This conversation happened two years back and now my prediction has come true. I am really happy for her,” says Arjun, who has collaborated with Mouni in the supernatural TV show Naagin.

Months, seasons, shows changed And we remained the same :) #coconspiratorsforever🖤 @arjunbijlani @adaakhann A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Mar 22, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

Mouni is a part of two Bollywood features — Gold starring Akshay Kumar, and Brahmastra, that also stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. Ask Arjun if he had a word with Mouni after his prediction came true and he adds, “Yes, I did, and we had a good laugh. Mouni is very talented and hard working. And I am not saying this because she is a dear friend. She has done well on TV, and now she will impress everyone in films, too,” adds the 35-year-old, who plays the strong-headed protagonist, Deep Raichand, in the ongoing show Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Surprise toh banta hai ?? @imouniroy A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on Apr 21, 2017 at 11:45pm PDT

Arjun, known for shows such as Left Right Left, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, had made his Bollywood debut last year with Direct Ishq. But the film did not do well at the box office. Arjun shares that he has decided to take time to do another film and is waiting for the right project to come his way.

Follow@htshowbiz for more