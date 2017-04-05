Arjun Bijlani would rather rule TV than take up insignificant Bollywood roles

Popular TV actor Arjun Bijlani starred in his first Bollywood film, Direct Ishq, last year. The film bombed at the box-office, and Arjun has shifted focus back to television for now. “I’m not meeting people to discuss films till I’m done with my current television show. Some films have come my way, but I’d rather rule on television than take up something which will be insignificant to my career,” says Arjun.

But does he then run the risk of losing out on good offers too? “Of course, I am scared that if there is some interesting work in Bollywood during this time, I won’t be able to take it up due my TV commitments. But I can’t help it,” says Bijlani, who rose to fame with his character Alekh in the TV show, Left Right Left, and has since starred in Mile Jab Hum Tum and Naagin.

Arjun’s current show, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, based on the life of an Indian couple staying abroad, started out well, but has been losing out on TRPs (Television Rating Point) of late. The actor rues that there’s not much an actor can do to change a show’s fate.

“We only get the script a day in advance. As far as the story goes, there are people in the creative department who decide that after proper research,” Arjun says, adding: “I perform the scene to the best of my capability. Sometimes I feel that the story could have been better and I give suggestions but I can’t do anything about the broader story line.”

