As Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets 10 years in jail for rape, congratulations pour in for Kiku Sharda

On December 31, comedian Kiku Sharda was taken under custody for mocking Dera Chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Insaan in an award function in Mumbai. Sharda mimicked the Dera chief and made fun of a scene from his self produced movie, MSG-2. His followers filed an FIR due to which Kiku was kept in Haryana jail for 14 days. He was later released. He then posted on Twitter apologising, “Doston the act on TV was not to hurt anyone’s feelings. My apologies to @Gurmeetramrahim ji and his followers. Let’s spread happiness.” To this, Ram Rahim Insaan replied, “I was busy shooting OnlineGurukul; just got to know, devotees are hurt due to Kiku’s action.If he has apologized, no complaint from my side.”

Today, as Ram Rahim got convicted in a 1992 rape case, that was filed in 2002 on the basis of an anonymous letter, stars started congratulating Kiku on social media. Here’s what these stars said to him on Twitter:

Hahaha! And life moves on with its tongue firmly in its cheek:) https://t.co/3dAz5dQ9x3 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) 28 August 2017

Buddy @kikusharda u mocked the right one👍 — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) 25 August 2017

Enjoying a peaceful Chinese meal with no monosodium glutamate 😊@mrsfunnybones 🙏🏻@priyankasharda3 pic.twitter.com/bCpLIwpVLs — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) 28 August 2017

Co-star from the Kapil Sharma Show, Chandan’s tweet