Asha Negi, Kishwer Merchant soak up the sun in Jordan. Check out their holiday pics

We believe we have found our next holiday destination, thanks to Asha Negi and her gang of girls. The TV actor is currently holidaying in Jordan with her girlfriends and posting stunning pictures on Instagram for her fans.

Asha is seen soaking up the Arabian sun with actor Kishwer Merchant and model Pryanca Talukdar. The trio are seen posing in bikinis by the beach and taking a dip in the ocean.

They posted pictures from the Dead Sea, Petra and Red Sea in what is being called India’s first fitness tour. Check out their pictures:

And the ultimate one- floating like a boss in the Dead Sea 🌊 whattttttt a feeling😍😎 Wearing : @inamolofficial #xtremejordan #deadsea #supertrip @fitzupofficial A post shared by Pryanca Talukdar (@pryanca_t) on Aug 26, 2017 at 2:50am PDT

Nothing compares to the stomach ache you get from laughing with friends♥️♥️♥️ A post shared by MsNegi (@ashanegi) on Aug 29, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

StaySalty!! #friends😈 A post shared by MsNegi (@ashanegi) on Aug 28, 2017 at 3:43am PDT

Life is meant for good friends and great adventures ✌️ Outfit @urbanetrunkk 😁 A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

Dead sea came alive looking at us 🙈😍🤔🤣 #xtremejordan @pryanca_t @ashanegi 😁 A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt) on Aug 26, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

While Asha is out on a holiday, her boyfriend Rithwik Dhanjani was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Kishwer’s husband Suyyash Rai’s show Pehredaar Piya Ki was cancelled on Monday.

Kishwer was recently seen in a villainous role in Brahmarakshas. She rose to fame with her appearance on Colors’ hit reality TV show, Bigg Boss in 2015. Despite her popularity, she lost to Prince Narula.

Asha’s claim to fame was her role in Pavitra Rishta opposite her beau Rithwik. She also participated in Nach Baliye.

