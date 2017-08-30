Asha Negi, Kishwer Merchant soak up the sun in Jordan. Check out their holiday pics
Asha Negi, Kishwer Merchant and Pryanca Talukdar are holidaying in Jordan and their pics are going to give you vacation goals. Check them out.tv Updated: Aug 30, 2017 17:18 IST
We believe we have found our next holiday destination, thanks to Asha Negi and her gang of girls. The TV actor is currently holidaying in Jordan with her girlfriends and posting stunning pictures on Instagram for her fans.
Asha is seen soaking up the Arabian sun with actor Kishwer Merchant and model Pryanca Talukdar. The trio are seen posing in bikinis by the beach and taking a dip in the ocean.
They posted pictures from the Dead Sea, Petra and Red Sea in what is being called India’s first fitness tour. Check out their pictures:
While Asha is out on a holiday, her boyfriend Rithwik Dhanjani was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Kishwer’s husband Suyyash Rai’s show Pehredaar Piya Ki was cancelled on Monday.
Kishwer was recently seen in a villainous role in Brahmarakshas. She rose to fame with her appearance on Colors’ hit reality TV show, Bigg Boss in 2015. Despite her popularity, she lost to Prince Narula.
Asha’s claim to fame was her role in Pavitra Rishta opposite her beau Rithwik. She also participated in Nach Baliye.
Follow @htshowbiz for more