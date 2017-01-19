Badho Bahu will soon fight a Dangal, will be trained by Raghuveer Singh Ahlawat

TV show Badho Bahu will next witness a Dangal twist, when Rytasha Rathore will train herself to become a wrestler.

Just like superstar Aamir Khan realised the potential of his onscreen daughters in the 2016 film, Raghuveer Singh Ahlawat, essayed by actor Pankaj Dheer, will be seen encouraging Badho, played by Rytasha, to take up wrestling because he sees that kind of strength in her.

“I had agreed to do this show because of the progressive story graph that was narrated to me and I am glad the makers are going ahead with the plot that was initially discussed. It is great to know that the audience has loved the movie Dangal and will now see Badho in the wrestling arena,” Pankaj said in a statement.

Prince and Rytasha in a still from the show. (&TV)

Rytasha said: “The show is finally coming to a point which I have been waiting for right from the time I had heard the narration. Badho has seen a lot of ups and downs in her life and now finally she has decided to prove her worth not just to her husband but everyone.

“Like in Dangal, Aamir Khan trains his daughters, for me my on-screen father-in-law which is played by Pankaj will be training me in wrestling.”

Talking about Rytasha’s transformation, Prince Narula, who plays Lucky in the show, said: “Rytasha is a confident girl and a wonderful actor. She has a complete grip on the character and I will be more than happy to share some fitness tips and wrestling moves with her because I learnt it for the show.

“Dangal as a movie was simply amazing and I am excited that we are recreating it on TV,” he added.

Badho Bahu is aired on &TV.

