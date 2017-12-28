Barack Obama chooses Rachel over Monica, Titanic over The Bodyguard in interview with Prince Harry

When former US President Barack Obama appeared for a BBC Radio 4 interview, it was Prince Harry on the other side of the mic and things were as funny and cool as they could get. In a quick-fire round, Harry chose some pop culture questions for the American leader and the responses were hilarious and fun.

Obama was speaking with Harry in the prince’s capacity as guest editor of the BBC Radio 4 news program.

We have all taken those social media questionnaires that tells us what FRIENDS character we are. Can you guess Obama’s? It would be Rachel! Well, he chose Rachel when asked to pick between Monica and the former.

Obama chose the 90s romantic, Titanic over The Bodyguard! And, in a trick question of sorts, Harry asked, “Suits or The Good Wife.” Not one to be outdone, Obama said,” Suits, obviously!”

What do you think Obama would do with his last five dollars? The former US president does like a good burger! Asked if he would buy a burger or a lottery ticket with his last five dollars, he said, “Depends on how good the burger is. But I like a good burger.”

His answer was super fun when asked to chose between the White House and the Buckingham Palace. “White House, just because the Buckingham Palace looks like it would take a really long time to mow! A lot of upkeep,” Obama said.

“Aretha is the best,” said the former US president when asked to chose between Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner.

Obama chose Michael Jordan over Lebron James, adding, “Although I love Lebron, I am more of a Chicago guy!”

When asked, “White House Down or Olympus Has Fallen?”, Obama confessed he hasn’t seen either. It was no surprise when he said he missed the cinema more than the bowling alley and when asked, “Boxers or briefs?,” Obama retorted, “Sorry, we don’t answer those questions.”

Listen to the quick fire questions round here:

