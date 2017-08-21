Barun Sobti turns 33: Since the day I got married, I never got to plan my birthday

Television actor Barun Sobti, who turns 33 today, enjoys an unparalleled fan following. There are numerous fan accounts dedicated to the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor and social media is buzzing with his birthday celebrations. When we tell the birthday boy about all the fan frenzy on his big day, he says, “I have been lucky to get so much love from everyone around me. The actor has taken an off from work to enjoy the day. So, what’s the plan, we ask. “Since the day I got married, I never got to plan my birthday,” he laughs.

#HappyVD 💞💖 A post shared by Barun Sobti (@barunsobtisays) on Feb 16, 2016 at 5:11pm PST

“My wife (Pashmeen Manchanda) does everything. She usually has a surprise ready,” he smiles. “She gifted me a guitar once with the expectation that I would learn to play the instrument but it never happened. I do plan to learn it soon because I feel I need to acquire lot more talent.”

#IPKKND3 A post shared by Barun Sobti (@barunsobtisays) on May 23, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

He wanted to spend the day with his parents, who live in Delhi, but somehow things have been not falling in place for the last few years, he shares. “The other day my mother (Veenu Sobti) gave me an earful. She was complaining that it has been long that I haven’t been with them on my birthday. Next year, I want to fulfil her wish for sure,” says the actor, who plays the role of Advay Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3.

#ipkknd3 A post shared by Barun Sobti (@barunsobtisays) on Aug 5, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

Looking back, Barun has fond memories of his birthday when he was in school. He remembers wearing a bright, colourful clothes to school instead of uniform and going to the temple as his mother is a religious person.

Every year on his birthday, the actor gets gifts from his fans. “It is a nice gesture but kind of weird too. They (fans) even find out where I stay. On one of my birthdays, I remember we (Barun and his wife) came back home and found gifts at our doorstep. Our society has proper security... I don’t know how they (fans) could still do that,” he laughs.

Barun says he has no qualms in admitting his age. “Hiding my age won’t make me younger. It would be stupid to not accept the fact,” he says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more