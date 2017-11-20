Benafsha Soonawalla: I won’t call Varun my boyfriend, Priyank and I are good friends

VJ Benafsha Soonawalla, who has been evicted from the Bigg Boss house, wants to clarify is that she and co-contestant Priyank Sharma are very good friends. According to her, a lot of people have misunderstood their relationship and it’s affecting her now that she’s out of the house.

“I am someone who cracks a lot of jokes and does masti, and doesn’t think before I speak. People who know me are aware of this quality of mine. But I think the way it got conveyed outside isn’t right. Priyank and I are real good friends. I have this dark sense of humour and when I told Priyank to say that he likes me, I was joking because after sometime we both laughed over the fact that I got him tense. I have no intention of spoiling anyone’s relationship [Priyank and Divya Agarwal]. I even joked about Varun [Sood; her alleged boyfriend] with him,” says Benafsha, adding that she is also a ‘little disappointed’ with her fans for misunderstanding her.

Benafsha shares that she is someone who is very sorted and honest. “I stayed away from all the fights and negativity inside the house. But then I decided to also put forth my view when thing got out of hand. But now, when I saw what people are saying behind my back [inside the house] I can’t believe I trusted them. Also, among everyone I never expected Priyank or Hina [Khan] to say what they have discussed about me,” she adds.

Ask her about who she is supporting in the house and Benafsha says, “Vikas [Gupta] is playing intelligently and I want him to win. Hiten is also playing well. Bandagi [Kalra] and Puneesh [Sharma] should be a little more careful about the way they are flaunting their relationship. Since I am out, now I can see how it is affecting Bandagi’s family. Luv [Tyagi] needs to open up more.”

The MTV VJ also says that if she would go back to the house as a wild card entry, then she would vent her full frustration. About her exit from the house, Benafsha feels that given that Hina and Sapna (Choudhary) have bigger fan following, plus the Priyank controversy, somewhere she was expecting it.

So, how has her boyfriend reacted to her and Priyank’s friendship? “Honestly, I won’t call Varun my boyfriend but yes he is really special and one of the closest persons. There is no filter in the kind of relationship we share and one can see it on Instagram. He understands me well and have always supported me. He knows that I am good friends with Priyank,” she explains.

Next, Benafsha will go back to VJ-ing and is also open to acting offers on TV and films. Looking back, she cherishes her Bigg Boss journey more because of Salman Khan, who is the host of the controversial show. “He was very supportive. After a week of fights and negativity, his smile and jokes would refresh and prepare me for the coming week. He was no doubt a motivation for me,” she signs off.

Follow @htshowbiz for more