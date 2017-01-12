Better Call Saul teaser: Gus Fring invites you to try curly fries. Don’t say no

A new teaser for Better Call Saul was released online on Wednesday, and it’s sure to send fans into a frenzy.

The 30-second-clip teases the return of Gustavo Fring, the prime antagonist of Breaking Bad, the show upon which Better Call Saul is based.

Better Call Saul is set a few years before the events of Breaking Bad, the show that went on to redefine modern TV, and made stars out of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. And while it doesn’t feature those characters, it does chart the rise of Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk, from being a public defender to the slimiest lawyer in New Mexico who would one day defend the meth kingpin Walter White.

The introduction of Gus Fring, played by Giancarlo Esposito, will further bridge the gap between the two shows.

The third season of Better Call Saul premieres is expected to premiere some time around February.

Follow @htshowbiz for more