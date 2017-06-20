Beyhadh actor Aneri Vajani gets skinny-shamed for posting pic in lingerie

Beyhadh actor Aneri Vajani posted a picture of herself on Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate International Yoga Day. Perhaps, what she didn’t see coming was the hate on her picture for being ‘too skinny’.

When You Own Your Breath NoBody Steals Your Peace! Happy Yoya Day! :) #yoga day! A post shared by Aneri Vajani (@vajanianeri) on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

In the picture, Vajani is seen posing in a red bra and yellow underwear. She captioned the picture: “When You Own Your Breath NoBody Steals Your Peace! Happy Yoya Day! :) #yoga day!”

A lot of people, however, were not impressed. They told her to ‘eat more’ and made jokes on her name.

Even with all the hate, a lot of her fans also came to her support. Tanusha_fiha wrote, “Being skinny is a fashion..u have a naturally flat belly which usually people don’t have. Ur an amazing actress n a nyc human being love u for that.” Bing_a_liing wrote, “Her life ! Her pictures aao dekho jao!!.”

Vajani plays Saanjh in the popular show that also stars Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon.

Recently, actors Priyanka Chopra and Fatima Sana Shaikh were also ‘shamed’ on social media for their choice of clothes.

