Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are wife and husband now. See pics and videos

Comedy queen Bharti Singh tied the knot with Haarsh Limbachiyaa in a Hindu ceremony on December 3 in Goa. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family of the couple. In a video that was shared on Instagram, we can see Bharti and Haarsh completing the ‘phera’ ceremony. While Bharti looked pretty in pink, Haarsh looked dapper in a blue sherwani.

From the mehendi to the haldi ceremony, pictures and videos posted by Bharti and her friends on social media kept her fans updated about the comedian’s marriage. Rithvik Dhanjani along with Asha Negi, Anita Hassanandani with her husband Rohit, Rakhi Sawant, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmira, Monalisa with husband Vikrant and Pooja Banerjee attended the wedding.

The chuda ceremony had taken place right before the wedding and pictures from the ceremony were also shared on Instagram. Bharti and Haarsh’s haldi ceremony also took place today, and she looked gorgeous in yellow.

Bharti Singh had taken a two month long sabbatical to prepare for her big day and she had wrapped up commitments. But fear not, she will be back to making her fans roll on the floor laughing. In an earlier interview she had said, “I’ve wrapped up the shoots for my shows. For the next two months, I’m going to chill and prepare for the wedding. But this sabbatical will be over after my wedding, and I will get back to work.”

