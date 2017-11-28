Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s pre-wedding celebrations are on. See pics
TV’s favourite comedian Bharti Singh and writer Harsh Limbachiyaa are going to tie the knot on December 3 in a grand ceremony in Goa. The pre-wedding celebrations are already on and many actors like Anita Hassanandani and Adaa Khan are attending them.
Bharti and Harsh were rumoured to be dating for several years, but only confirmed their relationship with their engagement in June. The couple then appeared together on the dance reality show Nach Baliye as partners.
Speaking to HT in October, she said, “I’ve wrapped up the shoots for my shows. For the next two months, I’m going to chill and prepare for the wedding. But this sabbatical will be over after my wedding, and I will get back to work.”
Bharti and her friends from the TV industry are having a good time and the photos are a proof. They posted pictures on social media. Check them out here: