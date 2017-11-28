Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s pre-wedding celebrations are on. See pics

TV’s favourite comedian Bharti Singh and writer Harsh Limbachiyaa are going to tie the knot on December 3 in a grand ceremony in Goa. The pre-wedding celebrations are already on and many actors like Anita Hassanandani and Adaa Khan are attending them.

Bharti and Harsh were rumoured to be dating for several years, but only confirmed their relationship with their engagement in June. The couple then appeared together on the dance reality show Nach Baliye as partners.

Speaking to HT in October, she said, “I’ve wrapped up the shoots for my shows. For the next two months, I’m going to chill and prepare for the wedding. But this sabbatical will be over after my wedding, and I will get back to work.”

Bharti and her friends from the TV industry are having a good time and the photos are a proof. They posted pictures on social media. Check them out here:

Mere haathon mein nau chudiyaan hai.... Nahi nahi... Nau nahi bahut saari chudiyaan hai 😝 About all the last night fun at the first function of my #wedding with all the #girls #aboutlastnight #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh #bangleceremony #shaadishenanigans A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Nov 27, 2017 at 11:02pm PST

Day 1 of #weddingdiaries❤️ Dressed in @neeta_lulla and jewelry by @anmoljewellers #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh #bridesofinstagram #bridal #bangleceremony💐 #jewel A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Nov 27, 2017 at 9:18am PST

@akshay.rathore.1428 happiest birthday bro! Sorry to wish you late but wishing the best for you today and always... I have seen you grow and succeed and I wish more and more success your way. Loads of love, luck and laughter 🎉 A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Nov 25, 2017 at 9:10am PST

Countdown begins. Bangle ceremony of @bharti.laughterqueen ! Can't wait for the wedding. #Shenanigans #BhartiKiBaaraat A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Nov 27, 2017 at 7:37am PST