Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa begin their Goa wedding celebrations with pool party. See pics

Comedian Bharti Singh and writer Harsh Limbachiyaa are leaving no stone unturned to make their wedding the most memorable day of their lives. They are going to tie the knot in a scintillating ceremony on December 3 in Goa, but before that they decided to go for a pool party with close friends.

On Saturday, Bharti posted pictures and video on her Instagram account in which she can be seen dancing with Harsh on a Bollywood song.

Haa tujhse shaadi karungi @haarshlimbachiyaa30 #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh #poolparty A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:17pm PST

Bharti was then seen gearing up for her Mehendi function.

Celebration in the process! Can't wait anymore @haarshlimbachiyaa30 💙❤️😍 #weddingdiaries #gettinghitched #Bhartikishaadi #bhartikibaraat A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Dec 1, 2017 at 10:36pm PST

Harsh is the writer of Comedy Nights Bachao and has been dating Bharti for seven years now.

Speaking to HT in October, Bharti said, “I’ve wrapped up the shoots for my shows. For the next two months, I’m going to chill and prepare for the wedding. But this sabbatical will be over after my wedding, and I will get back to work.”

Bharti’s friends from the TV industry were also seen with the couple during different functions. Bharti is one of the highest paid actors in TV and is known for her professional attitude.

With Mommy coolest 😎😍🤗 #mommylove #mymomisbest #poolparty #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh #weddingdiaries A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:08pm PST

Cuteness overload @haarshlimbachiyaa30 #aboutlastnight #poolparty #poolpataka #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:02pm PST