Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa share their whacky wedding card with fans. Check it out

Comedian Bharti Singh and her fiance Harsh Limbachiyaa have chosen a wedding card that is just right for them. Bharti had a very quirky way of revealing their wedding date to their fans on Instagram, by carrying her to-be-husband on her shoulder.

In a post shared on Wednesday, the couple asked everyone to ‘save the date’ of December 13 for their wedding. The card reads ‘Dulha hum le jaege (We’ll take the groom).’ Bharti captioned the post: “If I did anything right in my life, it was when I gave my heart to you @haarshlimbachiyaa30.”

Bharti also shared a loved-up picture with Harsh on Friday where the two can be seen laughing over drinks. “True love does not come by finding the perfect person, but by learning to see an imperfect person perfectly,” she captioned the post.

A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Nov 10, 2017 at 12:23am PST

Their wedding cards have pop-up pictures of the couple set in what looks like a tropical paradise. The card also mentions ‘Goa’, hinting that the couple may have opted for a destination wedding in Goa.

A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Nov 7, 2017 at 10:37pm PST

Bharti and Harsh were rumoured to be dating for several years, but only confirmed their relationship after they got engaged in June. The couple then appeared together on the dance reality show Nach Baliye as partners.

A post shared by Telly Talk India (@tellytalkindia) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:58pm PST

Speaking to HT in October, she said, “I’ve wrapped up the shoots for my shows. For the next two months, I’m going to chill and prepare for the wedding. But this sabbatical will be over after my wedding, and I will get back to work.”

